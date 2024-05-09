Subscribe
Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

by | May 9, 2024 | Area News, Latest

After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational beacon.

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), based in Wylie, owns and operates Bois d’Arc Lake, which aprawls across 26 square miles (16,641 acres) in Fannin County east of Bonham.

For more on this story see the May 9, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News.

Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County values continue to rise

May 9, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values once again show an increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). The CCAD mailed the 2024 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings were...

Incumbents reelected to Sachse City Council

Incumbents reelected to Sachse City Council

May 9, 2024 | ,

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin and Dallas County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election. Sachse’s contested races for Place 1 and Place 2 saw incumbents defeat their challengers. Sachse City Council Place 1 Brett Franks won his bid...

Residents have traffic concerns

Residents have traffic concerns

May 7, 2024 |

A few residents addressed council during the public comment portion of the meeting to express concerns about increased traffic near The Station, particularly on Commons Parkway. “Please don’t wait until an accident happens to make a change,” one resident said, at the...

Incumbents reelected to city council

Incumbents reelected to city council

May 4, 2024 | ,

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin and Dallas County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election. In a 2-way contest for Sachse City Council Place 1, incumbent Brett Franks won with 895 votes to defeat Atif Ahmed who received 366 votes. In a...

Election Day is May 4

Election Day is May 4

May 2, 2024 | ,

Residents from Collin and Dallas County cities with Spring general elections will head to the polls soon for contested races. Election Day is Saturday, May 4. In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by...

Sachse students recognized

Sachse students recognized

May 2, 2024 | ,

Six Sachse High School students were recognized last week by the Garland ISD board of trustees for advancing from state to national competitions. After participating in the TAFE Teach Tomorrow Summit in Round Rock in February, the students will compete for national...

WISD 2024-2025 budget update presented

WISD 2024-2025 budget update presented

Apr 25, 2024 | ,

Each June Wylie ISD adopts its operating budget for the next school year, July 1 through June 30. Last week, as part of the planning process, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 proposed budget. For more on...

