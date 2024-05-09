Groundbreaking held for memorial at Cox Elementary

On the one year anniversary of the tragic loss of two beloved sisters at the Allen Premium Outlets mass shooting, the Cox Elementary community held a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial honoring them.

Daniela, 11, and Sofia Mendoza, 8, second and fourth grade Cox students, were among the eight people killed in the shooting May 6, 2023, which left another seven wounded, including their mother.

