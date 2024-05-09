Mustangs sweep Royse City 

Blake Siggers (12) rounds third before scoring one of his three runs in Sachse’s initial 7-1 victory over Royse City. The Mustangs swept the bi-district round, and will take on Mansfield Legacy this week. (Maddie Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

The Sachse bats came alive last week, leading the Mustangs to the bi-district title over Royse City. The guys won 7-1 and 13-2 over the Bulldogs, getting the sweep in the opening round of the postseason.

Everything was working for Sachse in their two wins. On Thursday, May 2, the Mustangs got a terrific performance from Clint Burkey on the mound. He went all seven innings, striking out seven with his only run coming unearned.

He gave up just three hits and walked only one in the win. Meanwhile, the Sachse bats gave him plenty of run support on the night. Sullivan Lajoie led the way with a trio of singles out of the eighth spot in the lineup.

