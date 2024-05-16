Subscribe
Igniting a new beginning at the detenton center

by | May 16, 2024 | Life & Style

One year ago, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner announced plans to reduce recidivism rates among inmates by offering a program where they can learn better life skills, improve their education and learn a trade.

“Too often, we see generations of a family stuck in that vicious cycle of incarceration, release and recidivism,” Skinner said at the meeting held at the Collin County Detention Center in May 2023.

For more on this story see the May 16, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

