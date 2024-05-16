Residents have traffic concerns

Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff started last week’s regular council meeting with a little extra mayoral help. Sitting next to him on the dais was Makayla Hoermann, a fourth grader from Whitt Elementary proclaimed as “Junior Mayor for the Day.” He even let her strike the gavel.

Other proclamations at the Monday, May 6 meeting included Public Service Recognition Week, National Public Works Week and Economic Development Week.

