Subscribe
Order photos

Sachse’s Rex, Massey compete in Waco

by | May 16, 2024 | Sports

Sachse’s Ethan Massey was one of two Mustangs to compete at regionals last week. While neither he or Lauren Rex were able to punch their ticket to state, both wrapped up their seasons with a strong final showing. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

Last week, the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center played host to the Class 6A Region II tournament. There, Sachse’s Lauren Rex and Ethan Massey put up their best efforts in attempt to earn a bid to the state tournament.

Both Rex and Massey came into the event with momentum on their side, having each put up incredible efforts at the district tournament to earn a trip to regionals. Still, against top competition from across north and central Texas, neither was able to punch their ticket to state.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Sachse News today!

Subscribe Mothers Day 2024 Leaderboard

0 Comments

Related News

Mustangs sweep Royse City 

Mustangs sweep Royse City 

May 9, 2024 |

Blake Siggers (12) rounds third before scoring one of his three runs in Sachse’s initial 7-1 victory over Royse City. The Mustangs swept the bi-district round, and will take on Mansfield Legacy this week. (Maddie Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos) The Sachse bats...

read more
Sachse shuts out N. Garland to clinch district crown

Sachse shuts out N. Garland to clinch district crown

May 3, 2024 |

Cole Melton and the rest of the Sachse pitching staff were sensational over the final week of the regular season. He, Jonathan Silva, Alex Moreno and Toby Schubert combined for 13 shutout innings in a pair of wins that helped clinch the district title for the...

read more
Lady Mustangs take title at district meet

Lady Mustangs take title at district meet

Apr 5, 2024 |

The Sachse Lady Mustangs won the District 9-6A meet at Williams Stadium, scoring 172 points at the event. The beat out Wylie East, who put up 148 points, with no other teams scoring more than 93. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) It’s been quite the year for the Sachse...

read more
No. 10 Sachse looking to open playoffs strong

No. 10 Sachse looking to open playoffs strong

Mar 22, 2024 |

Jilliana Reese (2) and the Lady Mustangs enter the postseason ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A. They will travel to Richardson to take on North Forney for their bi-district matchup to kick off the playoffs. (Maddie Smith/The Sachse News)  The Lady Mustangs are riding...

read more
Sachse opening playoffs on the road in Mesquite

Sachse opening playoffs on the road in Mesquite

Mar 22, 2024 |

Lucas Story (23) is part of a veteran Mustangs lineup that made a run at a state title a year ago. Sachse will attempt to catch fire against for another long postseason run, with their first matchup coming on the road against Mesquite. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) A...

read more
Mustangs shine in Grand Slam Tourney

Mustangs shine in Grand Slam Tourney

Mar 8, 2024 |

Jailen Watkins (5) stretches for the throw before trying to put the tag on the Plano East base runner. Watkins made a series of defensive gems in Sachse’s 4-0 win over the Panthers, while also going 1-3 at the plate with a single and a walk. (Austin Smith/The Sachse...

read more
Sachse bests No. 2 Lady Raiders

Sachse bests No. 2 Lady Raiders

Mar 1, 2024 |

The Sachse Lady Mustangs celebrate their 2-0 win over No. 2 Wylie East. The victory ties Sachse with the Lady Raiders for the top spot in District 9-6A with three weeks to play in the regular season. Tina Lopez/The Sachse News To say last week was just another week of...

read more
Mustangs set for bi-district matchup with Rockwall

Mustangs set for bi-district matchup with Rockwall

Feb 16, 2024 |

The Sachse Mustangs enter the postseason on quite the run, having won 12 of their last 13 games entering the playoffs. Next up, they will face Rockwall this Monday, Feb. 19. Austin Smith/The Sachse News The Sachse Mustangs are one of hotter teams in the area as the...

read more
No. 18 Lady Mustangs riding high entering postseason

No. 18 Lady Mustangs riding high entering postseason

Feb 9, 2024 |

The Sachse girls will open the postseason with the Mesquite next Tuesday. While the Lady Skeeters enter the playoffs on a four-game skid, while Sachse has won 14 of their last 15 contests. Austin Smith/The Sachse News The freshly crowned District 9-6A Champions are...

read more
Mustangs push win streak to five

Mustangs push win streak to five

Jan 20, 2024 | ,

The Mustangs reserves cheer on another three-pointer for Sachse against Rowlett. While the Eagles gave the Mustangs some issues last week, Sachse’s perimeter shooting was too good to deny in the 58-48 victory. Austin Smith/The Sachse News January has been quite kind...

read more
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Order photos
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Order photos
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love