Sachse’s Rex, Massey compete in Waco

Sachse’s Ethan Massey was one of two Mustangs to compete at regionals last week. While neither he or Lauren Rex were able to punch their ticket to state, both wrapped up their seasons with a strong final showing. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

Last week, the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center played host to the Class 6A Region II tournament. There, Sachse’s Lauren Rex and Ethan Massey put up their best efforts in attempt to earn a bid to the state tournament.

Both Rex and Massey came into the event with momentum on their side, having each put up incredible efforts at the district tournament to earn a trip to regionals. Still, against top competition from across north and central Texas, neither was able to punch their ticket to state.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Sachse News today!