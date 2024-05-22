Friendship, love of history shared by top two seniors  

Wylie East Class of 2024 valedictorian Isabella McCord and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow will address their fellow classmates at commencent exercises Saturday, May 25.

Delivering speeches to the Wylie East High School graduating class this year are two close friends who were motivated by each other.

Isabella McCord, the valedictorian, has a weighted GPA of 5.95 and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow has a weighted GPA of 5.84.

