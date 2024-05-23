Lady Mustangs look hungry in Xtreme League

Kennedy Colwell picks up the dig with Shelby Siratt backing her up. The girls had a strong showing in their three round-robin exhibitions, before making it to the semifinals in Saturday’s tournament. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

The Sachse volleyball team will look much different next fall, coming off a year where they made a run to the regional semifinals. No longer will players like Favor Anyanwu be lining up for the reigning district champs, as the Lady Mustangs saw seven seniors graduate from last year’s team.

Still, that doesn’t mean the girls don’t have high hopes for next fall. In addition to their spring workouts, members of the Sachse team came together to compete in the Xtreme League over the last several weeks.

In the league, they took part in several round robins before competing in a tournament at Texas Assault Volleyball Center in Dallas this past Saturday, May 18. Coach Rikki Jones was glad to get her players some live action this spring, giving her young team a chance to compete before school lets out.

