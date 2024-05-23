Republicans in runoff for State Board of Education

Incumbent Pam Little of Fairview faces Jamie Story Kohlmann of Dallas in a May 28 runoff for the State Board of Education District 12 seat in North Central Texas.

Two conservative Republicans are in a Tuesday, May 28, runoff for State Board of Education (SBOE) seat in North Central Texas.

SBOE District 12 encompasses all of Bowie, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar and Red River counties; along with parts of Dallas County and Denton County.

Following the Tuesday, March 5, GOP primary, SBOE incumbent Pam Little of Fairview faces Jamie Story Kohlmann of Dallas

