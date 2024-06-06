Mustangs turning focus to 7-on-7 slate

Brendon Haygood (0) and the Sachse offense have pivoted from spring football to the 7-on-7 schedule in recent weeks. The Mustangs opened their action in Allen in May. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

With spring football now wrapped up for the Sachse Mustangs, the skilled position players will start competing in 7-on-7 state qualifying tournaments. Having already taken the field once in Allen in attempt to punch their ticket to College Station, it’s just one more opportunity for the Mustangs to get better between now and next fall.

During their first qualifier in Allen last month, Sachse got an opportunity to compete against some quality teams. With 16 teams in attendance, two would earn their place in the state tournament at the end of this month.

With the top team in each group making it to the tournament, Sachse got paired with DeSoto, J.J. Pearce and Plano East. After struggling against Pearce in the opening contest, the Mustangs found their rhythm with a 26-19 victory over Plano East.

