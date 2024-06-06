Sachse High seniors earn diplomas

Graduates of Sachse High School Class of 2024 toss their caps in the air signaling the end of their high school journey.

After multiple days of power outages, road closures, fallen trees and rescheduled events due to the storm, the Sachse High School Class of 2024 celebrated graduation Saturday evening with proud family members and teachers whistling and cheering.

The ceremony, held at the Curtis Culwell Center Saturday, June 1, offered much needed joy and reflection as 702 seniors wearing blue and white looked back on their journeys, thanked parents and faculty and expressed hopes for the future.

