Wylie ISD theatre department hosts Summer on Stage

by | Jun 6, 2024 | Education, Latest

Summer on Stage, an annual theater camp, was delayed a day and had a change of venue due to the storm, but WISD students still learned valuable skills.

After losing a day and changing the planned venue due to the storm, Wylie ISD’s summer theater program, Summer on Stage, had a busy week.

Summer on Stage was originally planned to start at Wylie High School on Tuesday, May 28. But after the storm caused a power outage at the campus, the program started the next day at Wylie East High School

