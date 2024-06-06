Wylie ISD theatre department hosts Summer on Stage

Summer on Stage, an annual theater camp, was delayed a day and had a change of venue due to the storm, but WISD students still learned valuable skills.

After losing a day and changing the planned venue due to the storm, Wylie ISD’s summer theater program, Summer on Stage, had a busy week.

Summer on Stage was originally planned to start at Wylie High School on Tuesday, May 28. But after the storm caused a power outage at the campus, the program started the next day at Wylie East High School

