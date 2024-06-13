Subscribe
Thompson to compete in TGCA All-Star Game

by | Jun 13, 2024 | Sports

Charish Thompson was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Associaition’s Red All-Star team for juniors last month. On June 26, Thompson will be competing in the 5A-6A contest at Arlington Lamar with some of the best incoming seniors in the state. (Austin Smith/The Sachse News) (More Photos)

The Sachse girls basketball team is coming off an impressive year on the basketball court, having swept District 9-6A and advanced to the area round postseason. One big reason for that success will be returning for one final ride as a Lady Mustangs next winter, in senior Charish Thompson. 

Last month, Thompson was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Red All-Star team, coached by Cedar Park’s Kami Jo Williamson and Leander Glenn’s Kenny Mann. An event just for juniors from this past season, her inclusion in the all-star event is a deserving feat.

Thompson was a catalyst for the Lady Mustangs’ 23-11 season, that included just one loss on their home court. A versatile player, there was little Thompson couldn’t handle on the court. 

Thanks to a variety of circumstances, Coach Donna McCullough was forced to lean on her star player to fill whatever role this team needed on a given night.

