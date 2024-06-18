Council approves special debris pick up

Council once again had a lengthy discussion about bulk pick up.

At the Monday, June 17 meeting, council authorized City Manager Gina Nash to spend up to $300,000 for special debris pickup by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) due to the May 28 storms.

Nash said the strong winds were moving at over 70 MPH and compared them to a hurricane. CWD has spent over 197 hours and collected 264 tons of material from curbs, she said, but this is only an estimated 20% of the debris throughout the city.

The cost will be funded by the City Manager Contingency Fund and department savings from FY 23-24, Nash added.

