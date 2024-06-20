Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Jupiter, a Border Collie mix, is currently available for adoption at Sachse Animal Shelter.

For individuals or families entertaining adopting a new cat or dog, now is a great time to adopt.

Area animal shelters, including Sachse and Wylie, are at full capacity and waiving adoption fees.

Sachse Animal Control Officer Jonathan Bates said several strays were brought in after the May 28 storm, but most were returned to their owners.

For more on this story see the June 20, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.