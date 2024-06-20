City enters negotiations for 5th Street Master Development

A monthly farmers market in the 5th Street district brings shoppers to an area that will be the future site of a mixed-use development. Courtesy city of Sachse

After years of planning, the city has reached a milestone with its ongoing efforts to develop the 5th Street District into a space that welcomes residents and businesses.

At the Monday, June 3 regular city council meeting, City Manager Gina Nash was authorized to negotiate a master developer agreement with Nack Development to create a walkable downtown in the 5th Street District featuring restaurants, urban living and other lifestyle uses.

