Mayor hosts budget town hall meeting

City officials are working on the annual budget and getting community feedback is an important part of that process.

Last week, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff held a townhall meeting to give the public an opportunity to ask questions and give input while explaining basic budget components.

At the Tuesday, June 11, meeting, using the current fiscal year, FY 2023-24, as an example, Bickerstaff began by explaining where city revenue comes from.

