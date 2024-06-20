Subscribe
Pictures of the Past: New Deal murals bring art to public spaces

by | Jun 20, 2024 | Life & Style

If you enter the main door of the Farmersville Post Office, the mural “Soil Conservation in Collin County” is painted on the space above the postmaster’s door. The mural depicts a blend of farming techniques and pastoral landscapes.

In the heart of downtown Farmersville, the post office stands as a testament to the past, its interior meticulously preserved as it was in 1939.

Walking through its doors, visitors are greeted by a nostalgic ambiance, complete with original fixtures and a stunning mural from 1941, making it not just a place for mail but a living museum of local history.

