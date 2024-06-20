Subscribe
Order photos

Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

by | Jun 20, 2024 | Latest

Red, White and Blue Blast will feature the Party Machine band, a popular staple of the event. The band features a library of songs that range from contemporary hits to those dating back to the 1950s.

A popular patriotic community event is back again this year with games, live music and fireworks on the eve of Independence Day.

The annual Red, White, and Blue Blast hosted by the city is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, bug spray, sunscreen and water as they indulge in the annual Fourth of July festivities.

For more on this story see the June 20, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

0 Comments

Related News

Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Animal shelters waiving adoption fees

Jun 20, 2024 | ,

Jupiter, a Border Collie mix, is currently available for adoption at Sachse Animal Shelter. For individuals or families entertaining adopting a new cat or dog, now is a great time to adopt. Area animal shelters, including Sachse and Wylie, are at full capacity and...

read more
Mayor hosts budget town hall meeting

Mayor hosts budget town hall meeting

Jun 20, 2024 |

City officials are working on the annual budget and getting community feedback is an important part of that process. Last week, Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff held a townhall meeting to give the public an opportunity to ask questions and give input while explaining basic...

read more
Recent gel gun incidents prompt parent warning

Recent gel gun incidents prompt parent warning

Jun 20, 2024 | ,

The transition from the end of the school year to the start of summer has led to a significant increase in incidents involving toy guns. According to the Wylie Police Department, in the past few weeks teens have shot Orbeez guns at each other, innocent bystanders and...

read more
Council approves special debris pick up

Council approves special debris pick up

Jun 18, 2024 |

Council once again had a lengthy discussion about bulk pick up. At the Monday, June 17 meeting, council authorized City Manager Gina Nash to spend up to $300,000 for special debris pickup by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) due to the May 28 storms. Nash said the strong...

read more
Juneteenth celebration in Wylie Saturday

Juneteenth celebration in Wylie Saturday

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

The Juneteenth Gospel Choir rehearsing at Heaven’s Journey Fellowship Church on Friday, June 7. Celebrate freedom, and its roots in Texas, at a community gathering in downtown Wylie. A showcase of culture and heritage, Wylie’s Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration is 10...

read more
Long overdue raise approved for GISD teachers

Long overdue raise approved for GISD teachers

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Chief Financial Officer Darrell Dodds. Courtesy GISD. The Garland ISD board of trustees meeting was truncated due to the storm leaving many campuses without electricity at the end of the school year. But it did include the approval of raises for the district’s...

read more
Storm updates presented to council

Storm updates presented to council

Jun 13, 2024 |

The Ranch House, an iconic landmark in Sachse, suffered damage from the May 28 storms. After winning their prospective races in the May 4 general elections, councilmembers Brett Franks (Place 1) and Michelle Howarth (Place 2) were sworn in for new terms at the Monday,...

read more
Big night for big cats

Big night for big cats

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Vickey Keahey, founder and president of In-Sync Exotics, presents Tim Harrison a painting crafted by Lambert the lion. Harrison, a published author and documentary film star, way the keynote speaker at the Saturday, June 8 “Whisker Wishes” fundraising gala. Courtesy...

read more
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Lafons Fireworks
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love