Red, White and Blue Blast July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast will feature the Party Machine band, a popular staple of the event. The band features a library of songs that range from contemporary hits to those dating back to the 1950s.

A popular patriotic community event is back again this year with games, live music and fireworks on the eve of Independence Day.

The annual Red, White, and Blue Blast hosted by the city is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Heritage Park, located at 4408 Hudson Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, bug spray, sunscreen and water as they indulge in the annual Fourth of July festivities.

