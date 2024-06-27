Classic, modern cars at event Saturday

Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Courtesy Robert Vaughan

Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29 downtown, Bluegrass on Ballard is one of the city’s biggest annual events. But it isn’t just about the music and the arts and crafts vendors. The car show is also a significant draw.

With “a lot of help from his wife,” Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Prior to that, it was organized by the Dallas Mopar Club.

