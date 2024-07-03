Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

The East Beast Extreme, a solar car built by Wylie East students, will be racing against other teams at Texas Motor Speedway in mid-July.

Under the sweltering Texas sun, the Wylie East Solar Car Team will soon be ready to beat the heat as they compete in a NASCAR-like setting.

The students have been preparing for their biggest event of the year — four days of racing at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth — since September 2023.

The Solar Car Challenge will feature 32 teams from 12 states, including 16 teams from Texas July 14-17.

