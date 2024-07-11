GSM’s ‘Crazy for You’ opens next week

The song and dance spectacular ‘Crazy for you,’ produced by Garland Summer Musicals opens July 19 and stars Erin Gaynan as Polly Baker and Brad Weatherford as Bobby Child. Courtesy photo

The Garland Summer Musicals (GSM) wraps up its 2024 season with the Gershwin classic “Crazy for You,” from July 19 to 28.

The musical, filled with unforgettable songs and dazzling dance numbers, tells the romantic tale of boy meets girl in the wild west.

By Patty Montagno Mathis

For more on this story see the July 11, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.