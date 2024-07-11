Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Resident celebrates book debut, anniversary of citizenship

by | Jul 11, 2024 | Latest

Ania Rust promoting her book at the LA Fitness in Sachse. The author said sales will go toward scholarships for people in the healthcare industry. Courtesy photo

Sachse resident Ania Rust, a proud Polish immigrant, recently celebrated her 50th year as a U.S. citizen with the release of her long-awaited book, “The American Dream: Journey to Everlasting Success.”

Rust’s mission is to share her pride in being an American citizen and to inspire others through her life’s journey.

Swatting suspect identified

Swatting suspect identified

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

A juvenile suspect in East Texas is believed responsible for numerous bomb threats and “swatting” hoaxes across multiple states, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said. The investigation began in May when the suspect initiated a swatting incident at a...

GSM’s ‘Crazy for You’ opens next week

GSM’s ‘Crazy for You’ opens next week

Jul 11, 2024 | ,

The song and dance spectacular ‘Crazy for you,’ produced by Garland Summer Musicals opens July 19 and stars Erin Gaynan as Polly Baker and Brad Weatherford as Bobby Child. Courtesy photo The Garland Summer Musicals (GSM) wraps up its 2024 season with the Gershwin...

Man found guilty of murder of Sachse resident

Man found guilty of murder of Sachse resident

Jul 3, 2024 |

Brandon Dale A Dallas man has been sentenced to life without parole for his capital murder conviction in the 2021 robbery and beating death of a Sachse resident. On Tuesday, June 25, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced that Brandon Dale, 43, was...

Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

Solar car team headed to Texas Motor Speedway

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

The East Beast Extreme, a solar car built by Wylie East students, will be racing against other teams at Texas Motor Speedway in mid-July. Under the sweltering Texas sun, the Wylie East Solar Car Team will soon be ready to beat the heat as they compete in a NASCAR-like...

Veteran’s family to receive new home

Veteran’s family to receive new home

Jul 3, 2024 | ,

Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo at the Tuesday, June 18, groundbreaking ceremony where he and his family were surprised to learn they will receive a new home being built for them in Lavon. Courtesy photo Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Semeli Toilolo and his family will...

Council struggles to establish rules of order

Council struggles to establish rules of order

Jun 27, 2024 |

Councilmembers had a spirited discussion on a resolution to adopt Sachse City Council rules of order and procedures last week. City Secretary Leah Granger noted that the 2022 Charter Amendment Election removed Robert’s Rules of Order from the charter language. Since...

Special debris pick up approved

Special debris pick up approved

Jun 27, 2024 |

Council authorized City Manager Gina Nash Monday, June 17, to spend up to $300,000 for special debris pickup by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) due to the May 28 storms. Council once again had a lengthy discussion about bulk pick up. At the Monday, June 17 meeting,...

Classic, modern cars at event Saturday

Classic, modern cars at event Saturday

Jun 27, 2024 | ,

Robert Vaughan from East Fork Masonic Lodge 650 has been the organizer of the Bluegrass on Ballard Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show since 2017. Courtesy Robert Vaughan Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29 downtown, Bluegrass on Ballard is one of the city’s...

