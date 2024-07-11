Sachse Historical Society hosts Train Day, invites public

Sachse Train Day is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Sachse Historical Society Museum and The Sachse Caboose. Photo courtesy Michael Barera

Area residents and history enthusiasts alike are gearing up for Sachse Train Day, a free community event hosted by the Sachse Historical Society. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, the event will take place at two locations: the Sachse Historical Society Museum located at 3033 6th Street and The Sachse Caboose nearby at 2800 5th Street.

For more on this story see the July 11, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.