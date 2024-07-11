Verses Versus Verses

If you’re a Baptist from the South, you’re hoping that if there’s a Pearly Gates pop quiz, the question isn’t, “What’s the third verse to any song in the hymnal?”

You won’t know the answer.

If you’re laughing right now, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

In Southern churches that sing the old hymns, skipping the third verse is common.

By John Moore

For more on this story see the July 11, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.