Designs for GISD bond projects ‘actively progressing’

Garland ISD’s Board of Trustees were provided an update on projects included in the district’s $1.28 billion bond during its July 23 meeting.

Javier Fernandez, Garland ISD’s director of facilities, planning and construction, told the board designs for projects in phase one are “actively progressing,” with some ready to move into construction or demolition phase. The district will then move into the design portion for phase two projects.

By Mike Albanese

