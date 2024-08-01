Sachse, Wylie first responders aid counties affected by Hurricane Beryl

Colton Haynes, Sachse firefighter/ paramedic, right, traveled with firefighter/ paramedic Eric Harris July 6 to Bryan.The duo were assigned to Livingston and later relieved by two additional Sachse first responders. Courtesy Sachse Fire-Rescue

In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl, Sachse Fire Rescue, in collaboration with other cities in Texas including Wylie, deployed first responders to assist affected counties in Texas earlier this month.

The state mission, coordinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF), aimed to provide much-needed medical support and emergency services to communities hit hardest by the storm.

For more on this story see the August 1, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.