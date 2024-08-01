Tax holiday for school supplies

Items such as a backpack and the supplies shown are tax exempt but a purse or handbag is not.

As Texas students prepare to go back to school, their parents can save about $8 for every $100 they pay for clothes or supplies, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.

The annual state sales tax holiday is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11.

