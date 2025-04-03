Tuition unchanged for Fall 2025

The Collin College Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, March 25 to maintain the district’s current tuition rates for Fall 2025, keeping the $67 per credit hour rate for in-district students.

The district’s rate is the lowest in Texas.

Board of Trustees Chair Andrew Hardin said the decision reflects the college’s ongoing commitment to making higher education affordable and accessible.

“Collin College is committed to providing an affordable and impactful education to our students,” Hardin said. “We are pleased to continue with our current low tuition rates to ensure that higher education remains accessible to our communities.”

The tuition rate applies to all credit students, regardless of their educational goals, whether they are pursuing bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees or certificates.

Neil Matkin, Collin College district president, emphasized the importance of affordability in the Board’s decision.

“I am proud to work for a district and with a Board of Trustees that prioritizes keeping tuition costs manageable,” Matkin said. “College degrees open many doors, but students should be able to complete their degrees without incurring large debts. Keeping tuition low helps ensure our students can reach their goals.”

