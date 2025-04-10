EPIC City developers hire defense lawyer

Houston lawyer Dan Cogdell, who successfully defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against impeachment charges two years ago, is now defending a proposed Islamic community against an investigation by Paxton.

“This project is simply the victim of racial profiling,” Cogdell said after being retained by Community Capital Partners, the developer of EPIC City and EPIC Ranch in rural Hunt and Collin Counties.

