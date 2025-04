Sachse tossed a one-hitter with three strikeouts during last Friday’s 19-0 win for the Lady Mustangs over South Garland. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

Final scores for games played by Sachse from April 7-12:

Friday, April 11

Baseball

Sachse 24, South Garland 0

Softball

Sachse 19, South Garland 0

Wednesday, April 9

Baseball

Sachse 12, South Garland 4

Monday, April 7

Softball

Sachse 16, North Garland 0