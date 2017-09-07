Non-profits, city gear up to help out

By Greg Ford

What will evacuees from Hurricane Harvey, many of them from flood-ravaged Houston, encounter should they come to the Dallas area?

Well, some Sachse residents are trying to make sure it’s a welcoming set of hands that’ll make their move north just a little less hard.

In one case, the Five Loaves Food Pantry is collecting food and other needed items, which, starting this week, are scheduled to be delivered to those evacuees.

Also, the city of Sachse and a number of local churches are working together to collect and donate gift cards to those in need, which in turn can be used to purchase needed materials.

“We decided on top of (that city effort), we would take in donations,” said Five Loaves director Audrey Wallace, “and then we partnered with Trusted World to help the evacuees.”

Trusted World is a nonprofit that is part of the State and Dallas County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (V.O.A.D.)

