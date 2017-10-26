Mustangs, Rowlett meet Friday in battle of 10-6A leaders



By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

SACHSE — The Mustangs are looking real good right now, and who wouldn’t with a 7-0 record and three straight wins to open district competition.

That includes last week’s 52-2 thrashing of North Garland at Williams Stadium.

Now, though, Sachse likely will face its first solid district test this Friday at the same locale, when they line up against long-time rival Rowlett, which is also 3-0 in 10-6A after popping the South Garland Colonels 45-6 last week. In other district action, Lakeview Centennial swamped Garland 41-0.

Centennial and North Garland will meet 7 p.m. tonight at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, which will host the Naaman Forest-South Garland contest on Friday.

“Here’s the thing when we play Rowlett,” Sachse head coach Mark Behrens. “It didn’t matter when we were young and had just opened up, it was always a battle. There are a lot of kids who go to both schools who are from Rowlett and Sachse, so they know each other very well. They come to play, no matter what the situation is (at the time).”

A week ago, the Eagles gashed South Garland for 466 yards, including 308 on the ground.

(To view the entire article, check out the Oct. 26 edition or subscribe online)

