Solid mixture

Sachse girls soccer was one of four teams left in the Class 6A Region II playoffs last April.

They’ll look to take it another step further during the coming 2018 season.

Back for another go around are playoff tested Gabriela Garcia, Samantha Upton, Gracie Harr, Hannah Hooks, Hailey Wells, Tori Shelton and Jordan Lande.

The varsity squad adds freshmen Erika Birmingham and Maddie Harr, sophomore Mandy Wallace and junior Kyndle Brewer.

Sachse head coach Kristen Campbell likes the mix of experience and young talent.

