Social media hoax spread

The Sachse Police Department is aware of the social media post from a person named “Ray Andres”. The Post indicated there was going to be a school shooting at “SHS” tomorrow.

This is a nationwide viral post that originated in another state and has caused concern for parents, students and staff of schools in America with the acronym “SHS”.

This social media post has been determined to be a hoax and there is no credible threat to our schools in Sachse. The Sachse Police Department takes threats of this nature very seriously and will investigate any threat made to our schools and file charges as appropriate.