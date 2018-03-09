The long road home

A long journey home was completed Thursday, March 1 as the remains of World War II veteran Arnold Guy Harrison were returned to his family in Sachse.

Buried in a mass grave in Hawaii since his death in 1943, Mr. Harrison was classified as recovered but not identified nor classified as missing-in-action.

In November 1943, Mr. Harrison was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For the full story see the March 8 issue or subscribe online.