City property values increase

Property values for the city of Sachse and school districts were recently released, showing an increase of 6.5 percent.

Collin Central Appraisal District (CAD) released its certified property values Tuesday, July 16, and Dallas CAD released theirs Thursday, July 25. Most school districts have already approved fiscal year 2019-20 budgets and will amend those documents as necessary. Certified values refer to what the county looks at to charge property taxes.

Tax rates based on the certified property values will be set over the next two months.

Sachse values increased to a new level of $2.53 billion compared to $2.37 billion a year ago. New construction accounted for $157 million of the increase in Collin County. Dallas CAD does not release new construction numbers.

For the full story, see the Aug. 1 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]