State rep plans senior resource event

Senior citizens in the area have a chance to learn about all the resources available to them.

State Rep. Angie Chen Button of District 112 is planning the 11th annual Senior Awareness Day, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 9 at the Richardson Civic Center.

The free event will feature more than 50 booths with information on Medicare, Medicaid, wellness, local senior living facilities, home care, recreation and more. Refreshments will be available, as well as the Dallas Area Agency on Aging. This year, attendees can also win door prizes and enjoy live entertainment.

“Senior Awareness Day was an idea that came from my Senior Roundtable members,” Button said. “We were discussing a way to help educate senior citizens on some of the resources available to them and that year, we held our first Senior Awareness Day. It has grown and developed over the years.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]