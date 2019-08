Sachse residents who want to have a say in what happens in Congress will soon be able to offer feedback in person.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat who won District 32 last November, will make several stops in the area throughout the next month.

He plans to visit Sachse’s Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

