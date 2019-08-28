Registration opens for Leadership Sachse

The Chamber of Commerce is preparing for a new class of future leaders.

Registration for Leadership Sachse has officially opened, and will close Aug. 31. If chosen – there are only eight spots available – participants will meet once a month from September through May to discuss various aspects of government.

Topics include branches of city government, regional organizations (such as North Texas Council of Governments), Sachse Economic Development Corporation, education and state government.

“It’s a great program,” said Chamber Chairman Barry Young. “We’re trying to not only teach the history of Sachse and what it takes to run a city, but also to build leadership and energize folks to go serve on committees.”

This past May, a group of eight citizens graduated from the first Leadership Sachse class in more than a decade. To celebrate a second year, Young and the rest of the planning committee are adding even more to the program.

Class members will have the opportunity to develop public speaking skills by reading books about leadership and then giving oral reports on them to the group. Young noted that part of being a good leader is having people and public speaking skills.

A fee of $600 is required once a member is accepted, covering a trip to Austin, meals and various administration needs.

The first class will be Sept. 12 and graduation will likely occur during the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on May 12, 2020.

To apply, visit sachsechamber.com/leadership-sachse.

“We’re thankful for our local sponsors – we couldn’t make it without them,” Young said. “They’ve helped build the program to what it is. Any leadership class is good. If you’re going to do business in the city, you should go through it. It builds strong relationships, which helps get business done.”

