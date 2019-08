FUMC Sachse helps homebound neighbors

When the men of Sachse’s First United Methodist Church began searching for a service project, they found one right at their doorstep – literally and figuratively.

Pastor Frank Rahm had been involved with Texas Ramp Project at his previous church in Whitewright and brought his passion for the ministry to Sachse.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]