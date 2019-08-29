Tax rate unchanged, unchallenged for now

The city’s proposed 2019 property tax rate has passed its first hurdle by making it through the first of two public hearings.

Finance Director Teresa Savage presented the tax rate during the Aug. 19 city council meeting.

If adopted, the tax rate will stay at the current amount of 72 cents per $100 valuation. The effective tax rate – the amount needed to raise the same property tax revenue as the year before – is 68 cents per $100.

For the full story, see the Aug. 29 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]