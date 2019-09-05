9/11 stair climb set Sept. 7

Area firefighters and police officers pay tribute to the emergency personnel who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States by participating in a memorial stair climb in Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 7.

On Sept. 11, two commandeered airlines were intentionally crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, N.Y., an airliner struck the Pentagon and a fourth crashed in rural Pennsylvania. The attacks took the lives of 343 firefighters, 70 policemen and nine emergency medical technicians.

For the full story, see the Sept. 5 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]