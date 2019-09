A celebration of reading, writing and the power of words is just around the corner.

Garland ISD will host a wrap-up event for its Literacy for Life initiative Saturday, Sept. 21. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., students and families can enjoy literature-themed games and giveaways at the Curtis Culwell Center.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]