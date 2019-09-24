ESL class registration opens

Parents looking to improve their English skills have a new opportunity.

Garland ISD’s Evening Study Centers (ESC) will begin hosting English classes Monday, Oct. 7. Parents with children in the district can work on reading, writing and speaking English twice a week.

One ESC will be at Daugherty Elementary and the other will be at Bradfield Elementary. Registration for classes at Daugherty closed Sept. 23 and registration at Bradfield is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Classes are held from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday.

To register, bring your child’s GISD identification number to the Bradfield campus on Sept. 25. New participants are required to take a placement test to determine their English proficiency. Space is limited and class spots are granted on a first-come-first-served basis.

People who obtain a spot in a Bradfield class will be notified by phone between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

The only fees required are for two textbooks and a computer access code. Childcare is provided for students in Pre-K through sixth grades.

ESC provides four different ESL levels between its 38 classes. GISD partnered with Eastfield Community College this year to provide four additional ESL teachers and a GED course.

Bradfield Elementary is located at 3817 Bucknell Drive in Garland.

