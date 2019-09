A growing number of North Texans are speaking a language without making a sound.

Over the past two decades, schools across Texas and the U.S. have had an increase in students enrolled in American Sign Language (ASL). It’s even replaced German as the third most studied language in the U.S., with 107,060 people studying it in 2016, according to the Modern Language Association.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]