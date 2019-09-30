Voter registration deadline is Oct. 7

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 statewide Constitutional Amendment election is less than a week away, on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Voters are being asked to cast ballots on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Early voting for the election opens Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Proposition 1 on the ballot asks approval to allow elected municipal judges to serve as the municipal judge for more than one city as appointed municipal judges are allowed.

Authorization for the Texas Water Development board to issue additional general revenue bonds, not to exceed $200 million, for water and sewer projects in economically distressed areas is asked in Proposition 2.

Proposition 3 would allow temporary exemption from property taxes for a portion of properties located in an area covered by a disaster declaration of the governor. The legislature would determine the amount and duration of property tax exemption.

Wording in Proposition 4 is a little misleading by declaring the amendment would prohibit a state income tax. The proposition makes it more difficult for the Texas Legislature to impose a state income tax, but does not prohibit it.

In Proposition 5, voters are asked to approve designating a portion of the state sales tax revenue received on sales of sporting goods to be used by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission.

Proposition 6 would authorize the legislature to increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to $6 billion. The institute uses bond proceeds to award grants for cancer research and prevention.

Under Proposition 7, distributions to the available school fund from the permanent school fund would double to $600 million per year.

A flood infrastructure fund to provide additional resources to implement plans to mitigate flood damages would be created in Proposition 8. Texas Water Development Board would use the flood infrastructure fund for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.

Precious metals would be exempt from property taxes if held in a precious metal depository located in Texas under Proposition 9.

Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to the care of its handler or other qualified caretaker on retirement of the animal, or if it is in the animal’s best interest.

