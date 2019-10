Sachse Police Department is on a mission to prepare citizens for all types of situations.

The first session of the Citizen Emergency Preparedness class is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with a second class scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Both will take place in a classroom at the police station.

For the full story, see the Oct. 10 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]