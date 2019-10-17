Early voting starts Oct. 21

Voters in Sachse and across Texas start casting ballots today for the Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Nearby locations for Dallas County residents Sachse City Hall, Rowlett City Hall and Richland College. Nearest locations for Collin County residents are Smith Public Library in Wylie and Murphy Community Center.

In Dallas County, early voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-26, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-30, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Times for early voting in Collin Country are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-25, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

Voters are being asked to cast ballots on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Proposition 1 on the ballot asks approval to allow elected municipal judges to serve as the municipal judge for more than one city as appointed municipal judges are allowed.

Authorization for the Texas Water Development board to issue additional general revenue bonds, not to exceed $200 million, for water and sewer projects in economically distressed areas is asked in Proposition 2.

Proposition 3 would allow temporary exemption from property taxes for a portion of properties located in an area covered by a disaster declaration of the governor. The legislature would determine the amount and duration of property tax exemption.

Wording in Proposition 4 is a little misleading by declaring the amendment would prohibit a state income tax. The proposition makes it more difficult for the Texas Legislature to impose a state income tax, but does not prohibit it.

In Proposition 5, voters are asked to approve designating a portion of the state sales tax revenue received on sales of sporting goods to be used by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission.

Proposition 6 would authorize the legislature to increase the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to $6 billion. The institute uses bond proceeds to award grants for cancer research and prevention.

Under Proposition 7, distributions to the available school fund from the permanent school fund would double to $600 million per year.

A flood infrastructure fund to provide additional resources to implement plans to mitigate flood damages would be created in Proposition 8. Texas Water Development Board would use the flood infrastructure fund for drainage, flood mitigation and flood control projects.

Precious metals would be exempt from property taxes if held in a precious metal depository located in Texas under Proposition 9.

Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to the care of its handler or other qualified caretaker on retirement of the animal, or if it is in the animal’s best interest.

Voters must have an approved form of photo identification for presentation at the polls. If they do not have one of the approved identification forms, a voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form available at the polling location, and provide a supporting form of identification.

The seven forms of approved photo identification are: Texas Driver License; Texas Election Identification Certificate; Texas Personal Identification Card; Texas Handgun License; U.S. Military Identification Card containing photograph; U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing photograph; and U.S. Passport.

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo identification must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Identification required to file a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form includes a government document showing the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration card; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic (U.S. state or territory) birth certificate; or a document confirming birth that is admissible in a court of law.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]