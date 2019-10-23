Bill Adams resigns from council

After a Sachse business owner filed an ethics complaint against him earlier this month, former Mayor pro tem Bill Adams gave his resignation from the city council.

Council called a special meeting Monday, Oct. 14 to discuss the ethics complaint and subsequent investigation. The complaint was delivered to councilmembers Oct. 8. Sachse’s ethics ordinance requires the city attorney to report back to council within 15 business days. City Attorney Joe Gorfida requested that council extend the deadline through Nov. 14 and hire an outside investigator.

“You guys are my bosses, and to investigate your own boss puts me in an awkward spot,” he explained.

The six councilmembers present unanimously granted the extension and appointed Julie Gannaway to investigate. Her findings will be delivered during an executive session but a copy will be made available to the general public.

Although the process will still continue, Adams decided to step down from his position.

“I know what I’ve accomplished over the last 12 years,” he said during the meeting. “I’m good with that – it’s on the record. The things are out there in the city that I’ve lit the fuse to get done. There were some things that were mine only and I had to come before council. Everything I’ve ever submitted has passed unanimously. I’m moving up the clock here a little bit because the city doesn’t need to waste any more money with what’s going on, so I hereby announce my resignation effective tonight.”

During their Monday, Oct. 21 session, council officially accepted his resignation.

Shawntaigne Riner filed the complaint against Adams on Oct. 8. She alleged that Adams had ridiculed her on two different closed Facebook groups that she didn’t have access to, and that it led to financial injury because she owns a local business.

Her official complaint requests that Adams receive a letter of admonition, be given a reprimand, publicly apologize and remove any social media post that mentions her.

“I didn’t request that he resign,” she said. “He chose to. That’s his choice. It’s unfortunate that it came to this.”

She noted that she is also exploring a civil case of defamation of character.

According to City Manager Gina Nash, Adams’ place on council will remain vacant, as it was already up for reelection in May. Mayor Mike Felix declined to comment about the situation.

Adams added that he looks forward to spending time with his wife, and will still be around at various city events.

“This was not done with animus intent,” Riner clarified. “There just needs to be accountability. Had he not posted my name, and on groups I didn’t have access to, I likely wouldn’t have filed the ethics complaint.”

